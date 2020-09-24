FEMA disaster recovery center in Marshalltown closing

The recovery center will close on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A FEMA disaster recovery center in Marshall County will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The center is located at 101 Iowa Ave. W in Marshalltown and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Survivors of the August derecho storm in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties have until Oct. 19 to register for assistance such as lodging reimbursement or property replacement.

You can register in the following ways: