The unidentified woman was hit around mile marker 142 near Altoona. She died at the scene.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was killed in a car accident early Thursday on Interstate 80 near Altoona.

Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol said that a man driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 was merging onto west-bound I-80 around the 142-mile marker just after 4 a.m.

After the driver merged onto the interstate, he unintentionally hit the woman. She was walking on the highway.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.