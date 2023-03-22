Des Moines Fight For Air Climb returns for 20th anniversary

The event is held in 40 cities across the country, with a total of 20,000 climbers participating.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether you're a competitive climber or a beginner, the Fight For Air Climb welcomes you to return to downtown Des Moines on Sunday.

The Fight For Air Climb is a fundraising event by the American Lung Association. During the event, participants engage in a stair-climbing race in support of people with lung cancer and lung disease "who are fighting for every breath," according to organization's website.

The event is held in 40 cities across the country, with a total of 20,000 climbers participating.

The Des Moines Fight For Air Climb is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Participants can climb alone or join a team of coworkers and friends.

Climbers are required to fundraise at least $100 by event day to participate, in addition to paying the $35 registration fee. 90 cents of every dollar raised by the American Lung Association will go to funding education, research and advocacy.

What's your most memorable climb moment? We love hearing your stories and knowing what makes the Climb so memorable to our community 💙💚 In this video, a few of our climbers share their most memorable climb moments. The Fight For Air Climb in Des Moines is a great opportunity for the people in our community to come together and raise awareness and funds for education, research and advocacy for lung health. Join us on the stairs on March 26

This year's climb spans four buildings, for a total of 91 floors and 1,936 steps.

Participants will climb stairs in the following buildings:

EMC Insurance Companies (15 floors, 371 steps)

The Financial Center (22 floors, 464 steps)

The Financial Center, 2nd time (22 floors, 464 steps)

Ruan (32 floors, 637 steps)

Timed awards for climbers include Fastest Friends & Family Team, Fastest Corporate Team, Fastest Gym & Fitness Team and Fastest Individual Climbers by age and division.

In addition, first responders who participate in the race can win timed awards such as Fastest Firefighter Overall Team, Fastest Law Enforcement Overall Team and Greater Des Moines Metro Firefighter Challenge.