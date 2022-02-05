COVID vaccine clinic targets the AAPI community in central Iowa

The event featured translators for nine separate languages to help community members get their questions answered.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The push to get more Iowans vaccinated hasn't slowed down. The Filipino-American Society of Iowa on Friday hosted a vaccine clinic to help offer peace of mind to Iowa's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Bill Lu was one of the volunteers helping vaccine-seekers get their questions answered at the clinic, which they held at Corinthian Baptist Church. An immigrant himself, he served as a Mandarin translator; translators for eight other languages, including Burmese and Tagalog, were also available.

"When I was five, I moved to the States. And obviously it took a little bit to get ahold of the language," Lu said.

Now, Lu is getting to help others, including his fellow immigrants, through a process that can often be imposing for outsiders. Luisita McBurney, founder of the Filipino-American Society of Iowa, says events like the clinic today play an important role in helping community members overcome that fear.

"We hear that some people in our community if they see a person like us, the same color, they're...more likely to come forward when they know the people that are hosting," McBurney said.

Providing that sort of help can go a long way. Lu hopes today's clinic attendees didn't just leave with the vaccine, but that they left feeling like a stronger part of the community.

"I want them to know, hey, even though you're new in our country, new in our city, we still have people that can speak your language, and kind of feel a little bit less intimidating," Lu said.