Fire at unoccupied West Des Moines assisted living facility

There have been no injuries announced.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a man near the scene, the building that caught fire is a brand new assisted living facility.

Local 5's photojournalist at the scene said it appears West Des Moines fire personnel are no longer aiming to stop the fire as it has gotten too far gone.

Instead they are focusing on not allowing it too spread to any nearby buildings.

The building was not open yet so there were no tenants in the building.

There have been no injuries reported from West Des Moines fire.

Local 5 is waiting for a response from West Des Moines fire on an exact address of the building as it is a new development area.