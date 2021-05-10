Residents tossed kids out of windows to safety amid fire at Valley West Inn, officials say

Fire crews say at least 100 people were displaced after the fire destroyed 50 units.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A three alarm fire at the Valley West Inn in West Des Moines forced people to jump from windows to safety on Monday night.

Fire crews say people were tossing children from windows when they arrived on scene.

The West Des Moines Fire Department say they were called in at 11:16 p.m. Monday, and just three minutes later dispatch received a call that there as a fire inside the building.

Some people were able to get out on their own, but others had to be rescued by firefighters. Crews were working with residents to catch children from windows in order to get everyone out as safely and quickly as possible.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting those residents who were displaced. They will help residents find temporary housing immediately, and then eventually help them locate something more permanent. Fifty of the 144 units in the Valley West Inn were affected by the fire.

There were at least two injuries that required transportation to the hospital according to West Des Moines Fire Marshall, Mike Whitsell.

As of early Tuesday morning, crews were still on scene at Valley West Inn, but the fire had been put out.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but officials say they will work to investigate exactly how it started.