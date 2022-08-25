Small fire at Waukee senior living center leaves some residents without a place to stay

One resident was taken to the hospital, the Waukee Fire Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAUKEE, Iowa — Residents at a senior living community in Waukee are without a home after a small fire Thursday, according to the Waukee Fire Department.

The department responded to the incident at Thomas Place Senior Living Community around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the sprinkler and fire alarm going off.

Upon arriving, firefighters found smoke and fire in the kitchen on the third floor and called in units from Urbandale and West Des Moines.

Residents were quickly evacuated from the building.

"I grabbed my dog and I got out of the building, called 911," said Kris Thomas, resident of Thomas Place.

One resident was found in the unit and was later taken to the hospital. No others were injured in the incident,