Massive fire leaves charred remains of St. Paul building

Crews were able to quickly knock down a towering blaze Tuesday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A massive fire raged in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning, visible from the I-94 traffic cameras, and for miles around.

Fire crews were called to a construction site in the 200 block of Smith Ave. North, near the Xcel Energy Center at 4:20 Tuesday morning. Due to the advanced stage of the fire, crews were forced to fight it from the outside.

The blazing inferno closed roads in the area for several hours Tuesday morning, including major on-ramps for both I-94 and I-35. The fire was so large that people posed pictures on social media of charred embers that had traveled for miles and miles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Minnesota Public Radio reports Tuesday morning that Bloomington-based Kaeding Development Group planned a five-story, 120 unit Courtyard by Marriott at the site. The hotel was to be paired with a 144-unit apartment building at the same site, between the Smith Avenue transit station and the Xcel Energy Center.

The site is considered a prime redevelopment site for St. Paul, and MPR reports the area was once pitched as a possibility for a new Twins stadium by former mayor Randy Kelly.