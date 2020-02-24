The call came in around 3 a.m.

STORY CITY, Iowa — Multiple fire crews from various cities and nearby counties were called in to help put out a fire at a bible camp early Monday morning.

Story County and Hamilton County sheriff's deputies and fire fighters were on the scene of the Riverside Bible Camp property. No one was inside the buildings at the time of the fire.

The bible camp recently hosted a "Daddy Daughter Dance" on its grounds over the weekend, seeing many families and their children. This week, there is a scheduled retreat for couples. It's unknown if that event will go on as planned.

Camp officials posted about an hour after the fire that no one was in the cabins that burned down. They are still assessing the damage.