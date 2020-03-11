Iowa OKs settlement in suit sparked by 4H inclusion policy

John-Paul Chaisson-Cárdenas was fired in 2018, months after conservative groups criticized and LGBT groups supported a suggested 4-H LGBTQ inclusion policy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A state panel on Monday approved a settlement between Iowa State University and a former Iowa 4-H director who was fired after a dispute over a proposed policy he supported that discouraged discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender.

The settlement with John-Paul Chaisson-Cárdenas calls for the state to pay out $550,000. Of that money, $60,000 will go to Chaisson-Cárdenas, $270,000 into an annuity for his benefit and $220,000 to his lawyer.

The settlement approved by the State Appeal Board also changes Chaisson-Cárdenas’ departure in university records from a termination to a voluntary resignation.