First responders: Bystander helps occupants evacuate apartment fire in Ames

The call came in Friday night, leaders said.

AMES, Iowa — A bystander is being credited for helping people escape a fire from the attic of a two-story apartment building in Ames Friday night.

Ames firefighters were called to smoke coming from the roof of the building, near the intersection of South Hyland Avenue and Wood Street around 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames. First responders were able to knock down the flames. All of the occupants evacuated safely, after a passer-by told them to leave the building.

Damage was contained to the attic and one of the bedrooms in the apartment, firefighters said.

They also said nobody was hurt.