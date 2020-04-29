Firefighters battle blaze on downtown apartment rooftop

All residents were able to get out safely after the roof of a downtown apartment building caught on fire Tuesday night.

According to officials, the call came in around 9:50 about a fire on the roof of an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Locust Street, across from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. The fire was contained to the rooftop, where there was a patio area for tenants to hang out.

Three apartments have water damage and officials are speaking with the affected tenants to see if the Red Cross needs to house them for the evening.