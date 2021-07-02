Fireworks injuries exploding in Iowa since 2017 legalization

Emergency room visits stemming from fireworks-related injuries rose 114% from 2017 to 2020 according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, and more of them involve children and require amputation.

