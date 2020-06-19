x
How Iowans navigate fireworks laws ahead of the 4th of July

Local 5 spoke with Iowa Fireworks Company Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're a little over two weeks away from the 4th of July, and Iowans are still navigating not only COVID-19, but fireworks. 

Jeremiah Terhark, the owner of Iowa Fireworks Company has noticed some trends.

"We've had a lot of customers reaching out to learn about shows that they could potentially put on," Terhark said. "Where we encourage customers to start is their local and city regulations just to see if they can actually use the products in the communities where they live."

Iowa Fireworks Company has 32 locations across Iowa.

