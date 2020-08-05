First coronavirus patient in Waterloo hospital making progress after weeks of fighting

Justin Weber tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and has been in the hospital fighting for his life ever since

WATERLOO, Iowa — Justin Weber has been in the hospital with COVID-19 since March. After 35 days of medical treatment, including 11 days in the intensive care unity, he has now been moved to the rehabilitation floor of the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

"We're very, very happy," said Krista Weber, Justin's wife. "It's another step to getting him home. It's still going to be a long road but yeah, it's great to see him walking and doing the different therapies that he's doing. We're just thrilled."

Krista Weber, who lives and works in Eldora, hasn't seen her husband in more than a month. She cannot go visit him in the Waterloo hospital because of visitor restrictions instituted during the pandemic. But says video calls and conversations with the nursing staff help keep her informed about how Justin is doing.

"He's slowly making progress about being able to swallow regular food," said Weber. "He's very excited about that. They're working on physical therapy. He's very weak. He's gaining his strength back but his endurance...it takes him a while to get through things. They're working on occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, just about everything you need to be able to do to exist right now."

Justin Weber, 60, has had a long journey battling COVID-19. After doing a telehealth visit in mid-March, he was told he probably had the flu. After several days of still not feeling well, the Webers called a local clinic and were told he should be tested for coronavirus. His positive test came back on March 26, the same day his health took a sharp decline. He was taken to Grundy County Memorial hospital, and then shortly after driven up to Waterloo, where he's been ever since.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone else that's for sure," Krista Weber told Local 5 in previous interviews. She said it's been a rollercoaster ride for weeks.

Krista Weber regularly posts updates on social media about her husband's progress. He is the pastor at Honey Creek-New Providence Friends Church and owner of the Pickin Preacher store in Eldora.

Weber said that she is hopeful Justin will be back home at the end of the month.