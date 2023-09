Crews tell Local 5 it happened at the Redwood Motel just before 5:30 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a Des Moines motel.

It happened at the Redwood Motel, near the intersection of East Euclid Avenue and Hubbell Avenue.

First responders say just before 5:30am, witnesses reported a fire.

They said at one point, there were flames through the attic and roof.

Des Moines fire says nobody is hurt.