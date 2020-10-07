First school to reopen in Iowa asking school board to approve virtual learning plan

Leaders with Rolling Green Elementary are recommending to begin the school year with required continuous online learning

URBANDALE, Iowa — With the uptick in coronavirus cases and based on the guidance and recommendations provided by the Polk County Health Department, officials with the Rolling Green Elementary School would like to start the school year on July 23 online.

In a document sent out to parents on Friday afternoon, school officials outline what the Required Continuous Learning Model means for students:

"All students and staff are engaged in required continuous learning remotely. Attendance is mandatory and student participation is required."

You can read the complete letter below.

The school district will provide internet to families who currently don't have it because of the cost of service being a barrier. Parents need to complete a survey to indicate their need by July 19.

Chromebooks will also be made available to students in kindergarten and through 5th grade. The district does not provide information about how and when Chromebooks will be distributed.

"It's a win," said Michael Vaugh, a parent of an incoming kindergartner at the school regarding the announcement to start the school year online. "But I still have a lot of questions. I would like to hear directly from his teacher."

Other details about meals, technology, and childcare are included in the most recent document sent out to families, including pushing parents to ensure elementary students will be supervised during the day by a trusted adult.