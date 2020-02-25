Fisherman falls through the ice at Lake Wapello

Emergency personnel were able to rescue him

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A man who fell through the ice at Lake Wapello on Monday night was taken to a local hospital and is recovering.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. to a man who was ice fishing alone and had fallen through the ice about 150 yards from shore. A man on shore saw him in the lake and called 911.

First responders were able to rescue the man and he was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition at this time; however, he was conscious and alert.

Nearly 30 rescue personnel from the following agencies assisted with the rescue: DNR Parks staff, DNR conservation officers, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Fire Department, Floris Fire Department, Drakesville Fire Department and several EMS personnel.