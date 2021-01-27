Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday Five Finger Death Punch will play the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 20.

After postponing the 2020 Iowa State Fair due to COVID-19, Iowa State Fair officials are making plans for this year, announcing Five Finger Death Punch will headline the Grandstand.

The groove metal band will appear at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Five Finger Death Punch

Friday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. online or 800-514-3849

Ticket Prices: $37-60