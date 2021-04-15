Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags be lowered Friday, April 16 in remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith who was killed in the line of duty April 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered half-staff Friday, April 16 from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith who was killed during a standoff in Grundy Center on April 9, 2021. Smith’s funeral is Friday, April 16th in Independence, Iowa.

“The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, according to the governor's office. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.