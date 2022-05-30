Fleet Farm teams up with Taps Across America for 3rd annual Memorial Day ceremony

Fleet Farm teamed up with taps across America hoping to help the community take time to honor our fallen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fleet Farm teamed up with taps across America Monday afternoon, providing their third annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The event is put on with hopes to help the community take time to remember those we've lost while protecting our country.

Caleb Classen is 13 years old, and his other fellow boy scout troops spent their summer day honoring those that risk it all for our safety

"I put the folded flag on the stand. It was an honor to be here, because I know that represents all fallen veterans who gave their lives for this country," Caleb said.

Caleb said it's a moment he will cherish for a long time

"It felt pretty momentous, and I just really felt like honored that I got to honor all these people in like, a pretty large way." he said.

Like Caleb, Dr. John Littler is also proud to representing our nations fallen heroes. Something he and his family have been doing for generations

"My father played taps for the local VFW when he was a teenager too. So it's been kind of a tradition in our family. we stopped playing for a while but again in the last few years it my brother started playing again. and it just means a lot to us," Littler said.

Although Littler never served in the military he's worked closely alongside servicemen and women, giving him a deeper application and understanding of the sacrifices involved with serving the country.

"I served as part of the medical staff for the Korean War Honor Flight that flew from Des Moines to Washington, D.C. I was one of the doctors that flew with that, and just really impressed me how grateful those veterans were just to have someone, you know, pay attention to their stories," Littler said.

Troop leader Timothy Micheal York said leading the memorial service is something he's done before, but you never know what the turnout will be like. He was happy to see everyone taking the time to express gratitude