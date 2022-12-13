Multiple hospitalized following three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive Tuesday, police say

Police believe a vehicle traveling northbound on Fleur Drive crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Tuesday, hitting two vehicles.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people are hospitalized, some with critical injuries, following a three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive Tuesday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Police believe a vehicle traveling northbound on Fleur Drive crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle then hit two vehicles in the southbound lane.

An adult and two children from one southbound car, and an adult from another southbound vehicle are in the hospital. Police report critical injuries, though is unclear who sustained them.

Witnesses told police that, just before the crash, two vehicles were "street racing" in the northbound lanes of Fleur Drive. Witnesses also said one of the street racers crossed the median and was involved in the crash, while the other continued northbound after the crash.

If you have any information on the allegations, police ask you to contact the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8382 or CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

The southbound lanes of Fleur Drive will be closed for investigation until approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.




