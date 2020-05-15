Florists and engaged couples in limbo with weddings and large events not yet open

While more businesses are starting to reopen around Iowa, weddings and other large gatherings remain unable to open.

IOWA, USA — There is an industry that is still looking for answers when it comes to how long the social distancing guidelines may last.

The rings are bought and the date has been picked, but will it happen?

"The process has been full of uncertainties, not knowing how this is going to look," bride to be Chelsea Hoye said.

Hoye and her fiancee Jesse are set to get married Labor Day weekend.

But they're not alone in uncertainty.

Angie Bauler had to cancel her Hawaii wedding to settle for something smaller.

The uncertainty is taking the toll on an entire industry.

"We've gone from a fully booked 2020 schedule, essentially having to turn clients away to a ton of uncertainty," Bella Flora Event Design owner Kelly Thomason said.

At Bella Flora, the confusion has added an extra layer.

"Not only are we planning with clients a year and a year and a half out but now we are trying to do our best to be as flexible as possible not knowing exactly what we are going to be told can or cannot happen," Thomason said.

"It would be really helpful to know from a government perspective, what is the safest way to have a party like this, a wedding. What kind of precautions should we be taking," Hoye said.

Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds addressed mass gatherings.

"But again, you need to limit your social gatherings to 10 or less and you need to practice social distancing," Reynolds said.

But with no specifics out yet on a timetable.

"It's a waiting game and the uncertainty of what the near future could be or well beyond the near future is most definitely the hardest part," Thomason said.