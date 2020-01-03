Flu leads Dubuque, Dyersville hospitals to limit visitors

The Telegraph Herald reports that children under 14 — including siblings of babies in the birth center — are being asked not to visit the hospitals.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A spike in influenza and other respiratory illnesses in eastern Iowa have led hospitals in Dubuque and Dyersville to limit patient visitation.

Those with respiratory or flu symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches and nausea, are also asked not to visit.