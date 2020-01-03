x
Flu leads Dubuque, Dyersville hospitals to limit visitors

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A spike in influenza and other respiratory illnesses in eastern Iowa have led hospitals in Dubuque and Dyersville to limit patient visitation. 

The Telegraph Herald reports that children under 14 — including siblings of babies in the birth center — are being asked not to visit the hospitals. 

Those with respiratory or flu symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches and nausea, are also asked not to visit. 

Dr. Honorio Caceres is chairman of the bi-hospital infection control committee. He directed that the restrictions be put in place at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.