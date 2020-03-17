Flyers still active at Des Moines airport

The virus isn't preventing some from travelling.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Here in Des Moines, thousands of people are still traveling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One passenger we spoke with Monday was on his way back home to northern Virginia.

He was visiting his stepmother in Mingo for her 80th birthday party.

He said a lot has changed in the week while he was visiting and said he's more vigilant in practicing social distancing while trying to get home.

"I mean, I'm certainly not going to be doing any unnecessary traveling but I gotta get home. Based on this whole COVI-19 I just wanna stay away from crowds and stay away from just being around people," flyer Phillip Leiser said.

Airport officials told Local 5 they have increased signage through the terminals advising travelers to wash their hands.