Former Eldridge police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing 14-year-old

Andrew Denoyer, 24, previously pleaded not guilty to the three counts of third-degree sex abuse in October 2021.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A former Eldridge officer accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on duty pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse Tuesday.

Andrew Denoyer, 24, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, after he admitted to having performed a sexual act while he was on duty as an Eldridge police officer. Court records say the alleged abuse happened on or around May 1, 2021.

Another court document says Denoyer admitted to having sexual contact with the teen between five and six times in the spring of 2021 at the teen's residence. The document alleges all of these instances happened while Denoyer was on duty.

The document says Denoyer told his wife that he had sexual contact with the teen twice within a two-week span in May 2021.

Denoyer previously pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14, 2021. His jury trial was supposed to begin on June 27.

Denoyer is facing a Class C felony which enforces a max sentence of 10 years with a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

The court affidavit says Denoyer admitted to performing a sexual act while he was employed and on duty as an Eldridge police officer. Denoyer previously served in the Davenport Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in December 2018.

Denoyer's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 29. He is not listed on the Iowa Department of Correction's list of inmates or on the Scott County Sheriff's inmate roster as of Wednesday morning.