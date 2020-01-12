Former Johnston School board member to be honored with "one last ride"

Jill Morrill passed away on Oct. 27 from brain cancer.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Jill Morrill, 64, passed away at her home in Urbandale after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

She served on the Johnston School Board for 17 years, from 2002 to 2019, elected Vice President and President. Morrill was dedicated to serving children, working as a paraeducator at Waukee South Middle School until the time of her diagnosis.

On Dec. 1, her family and the school are asking community members to join them in the Johnston High School parking lot for "one last ride through the places that meant the most to her. We ask that people respectfully socially distance, but even a wave to our procession will be appreciated."