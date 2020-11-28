Former state senator Eugene Fraise died Friday due to COVID-19 complications

He is survived by his wife, three sons, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and others.

Fraise started his political career as Lee County supervisor where he served for seven years before running for his state senate seat and serving in the Iowa Statehouse for 27 years. He is the longest-serving senator for District 42 in southeast Iowa. "Serving the people of Iowa was his calling and a source of great pride," read his obituary.