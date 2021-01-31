Fort Des Moines Little League begins drive-through registration

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Fort Des Moines Little League held signups on Saturday for the upcoming summer season.
Because of the pandemic, parents could drive through the Park Avenue Christian Church parking lot to register their kids. Michael Drey, the League President, says they are ready to play.
"You know we still have all of the COVID restrictions in place: the social distancing, you know having fans wearing masks, keeping people spread out, washing hands things like that," said Drey. "I think we are all better informed and everyone is more used to it this year. As opposed to being real nervous about it last year."
If you couldn't make it to the drive-through registration, there will be another chance on Feb. 13.
You can also register online at the Fort Des Moines Little League website. Online registration ends March 1.