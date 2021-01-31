Fort Des Moines Little League begins drive-through registration

Because of the pandemic, parents could drive through the Park Avenue Christian Church parking lot to register their kids. Michael Drey, the League President, says they are ready to play.

"You know we still have all of the COVID restrictions in place: the social distancing, you know having fans wearing masks, keeping people spread out, washing hands things like that," said Drey. "I think we are all better informed and everyone is more used to it this year. As opposed to being real nervous about it last year."