Fort Dodge police: 2 stabbed Wednesday evening

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people were stabbed during an "altercation" in Fort Dodge Wednesday evening, according to police.

After receiving reports of a stabbing on 17th Street SW around 7:40 p.m., police located two injured people at Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital.

Those injured traveled to the hospital by personal vehicle, police claim. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It's believed that the stabbing was a result of an altercation involving three people at a home on 17th Street SW.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Fort Dodge resident Dayshon Hurtt for questioning. The names of the injured people have not yet been released.

