Fort Dodge Correctional Facility inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

Inmate Ray Vanlengen had several preexisting health conditions, which made him more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus. He was 71 years old.
Credit: Iowa Department of Corrections
Ray Vanlangen

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has died from coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

71-year-old Ray Vanlengen had been transported from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City on Sunday before passing around 11 p.m. Monday.

Vanlengen had several preexisting health conditions, according to the IDC, which made him much more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

Vanlengen had been serving a maximum sentence of 100 years for four counts of second degree sexual assault.  He started his sentence in 1995, and his tentative discharge date would have been in January of 2039.

