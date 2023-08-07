Homeowner acted in self-defense when shooting suspect breaking into garage, Fort Dodge police say

Police say the shooter called 911 on Wednesday, May 31 and claimed a male was breaking into the garage of his home.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Webster County Attorney's Office says a man acted in self-defense when shooting someone in May who was trying to break into their garage, Fort Dodge police said in an update.

Police say the shooter called 911 on Wednesday, May 31 and claimed a male was breaking into the garage of his home on 6th Ave South shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. He told them he had also shot the alleged intruder.

Officers and medics on the scene pronounced the man dead. He was later identified as 44‐year‐old Fort Dodge resident Bryan W. Gambill.

"Both the Webster County Attorney’s Office and the Fort Dodge Police Department concluded that no charges would be filed in this case because the homeowner was acting in self‐defense," Fort Dodge PD said on Monday.