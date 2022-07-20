Fire at vacant Fort Dodge house was arson, fire chief says

According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Fire Rescue, a house fire broke out at the empty house at approximately 7:32 a.m.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A house sustained heavy damage after a morning fire in Fort Dodge that officials believe was caused by arson.

According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Fire Rescue, a house fire broke out at 402 N 17th St. at approximately 7:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors told officials that the house is currently vacant, but squatters have been in the house throughout the summer, including shortly before the fire started.

Upon arrival, fire crews started search and rescue operations, but there was no one in the building.

“All were able to escape on their own and left the scene before the Fire Rescue’s arrival,” the press release read.

A second alarm was called by the incident commander in relation to additional accidents during the fire rescue operation. Four patients from these additional incidents were sent to the hospital.

The building is owned by Colleen Holcombe, but it is unclear whether she was at the scene or not.

Fire department officials say the cause of the fire is arson.

This is the fourth residential fire to occur in the city over the past month. According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, they do not believe the fires are connected.

FDPD continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is encourage to contact the department.