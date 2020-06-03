Fort Dodge man accused of intentionally setting mattress on fire

Police say 43-year-old Joseph Robert Schossow has been charged with arson.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say a suspect intentionally set fire to a mattress in his home Friday afternoon.

Responding to a call of a bed on fire in an apartment building at 927 Central Avenue, police arrived to find a mattress that was said to still be smoldering. It was quickly extinguished by occupants in the building before any further damage could be done, according to police.

After further investigation, police say they believe the mattress was intentionally set on fire by one of the occupants.

This led police to arrest 43-year-old Joseph Robert Schossow of Fort Dodge, who is facing one count of Arson in the First Degree.