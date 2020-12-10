Police: Motorcyclist dead after crashing into tree near Fort Dodge

Police say a man in his twenties lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest. He has yet to be identified.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man is dead Monday following a motorcycle crash near Fort Dodge, according to police.

Around 7:12 a.m. Monday, police and medics responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the grass near the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and 2nd Street Northwest, according to the release from the Fort Dodge Police Department.

The call also included that a motorcycle was lying near the man.

Once at the scene, first responders were able to find him, however he was pronounced dead.

Officers found that the male had been driving a motorcycle westbound when he lost control and struck a tree at the intersection. They determined the man was in his twenties.

His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Police say it is unclear what time the accident happened.

The Iowa State Patrol was contacted to investigate the accident due to its nature, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.