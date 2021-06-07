Authorities seeking the public's help in finding teenager who ran away from Fort Dodge shelter

16-year-old Mackenzie Lyons ran away without the medicine she needs for an undisclosed condition, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a girl who ran away from a Fort Dodge youth shelter over two weeks ago without the medicine she needs for an undisclosed condition.

Cpt. Ryan Gruenberg with the Fort Dodge Police Department said 16-year-old Mackenzie Lyons left the Youth Shelter Clinic on May 22. Lyons is originally from the Boone area and has no connections to anyone in Fort Dodge beyond the shelter.

"Ms. Lyons was reported as a runaway in Dallas County, Iowa in October of 2020. in Boone on May 7, 2021 and in Fort Dodge on May 22," Gruenberg told Local 5. "We continue to encourage those with information to contact law enforcement. We also want to remind everyone that harboring a runaway child is a violation of Iowa Code and individuals may face criminal charges as a result."

Although Lyons has yet to be found, police believe she might now be around Denison.

Lyons is listed on the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, and Fort Dodge police have also been in contact with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1426 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6036.