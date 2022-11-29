Fort Dodge police searching for body of newborn in potential homicide

Investigators are following up on leads, talking to witnesses and searching numerous locations for the infant's body.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are searching for a missing newborn that is believed to be dead and was allegedly moved from the birthplace, a Tuesday press release states.

According to police, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received information on Tuesday, Nov. 22 that a woman had given birth to a child at her home, the newborn later died and the baby's body was moved from the home.

Police confirmed to Local 5 this is a homicide investigation, but they have not confirmed whether there is any proof of a baby being born, dying or moved from the home that day.

Investigators are following up on leads, talking to witnesses and searching numerous locations for the infant.

Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

If you have video surveillance within the area bordered by Central Avenue, East Kenyon Road, South 7th Street and South 12th Street, you are asked to contact police.

No potential motive or further details about the investigation have been released at this time.