Police: Fort Dodge man arrested for stabbing 71-year-old woman Saturday morning

Reino Bodady, 37, is in custody for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman. The woman is recovering from serious but non life-threatening injuries.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a 71-year-old woman in Fort Dodge early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Around 4:40 a.m., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call about a man cutting a woman in his family. The caller said the man was still at the scene, 504 North 3rd Street in Fort Dodge.

Once at the scene, officers found the man and identified him as 37-year-old Reino Bodady of Fort Dodge. He was detained without further incident.

Officers found the woman inside the residence suffering from "significant injuries" to her neck and abdomen. Medics from the Fort Dodge Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to take her to the hospital.

Fort Dodge police say she has serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Bodady is currently being held at the Webster County Jail for attempted murder charges. Police continue to investigate the incident.