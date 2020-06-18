Ankeny pool opens for summer swimming lessons

Staff at Foss Swim School say they're not open, and that your child should still get ready to swim with other pools closed.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Foss Swim School in Ankeny was supposed to open in March, but then the pandemic hit.

Staff said they're now open, and that it's important to get your child ready to swim, even if pools are closed.

"With pools being closed people are going to turn towards lakes and rivers and other areas they can swim," Foss spokesperson Jordan DuFresne said. "So, it's just as important as any other time to get those skills to make your swimmers safer."

To make sure your child is protected from COVID-19, there are one-way arrows around the facility and all staff out of and in the water are wearing face masks.