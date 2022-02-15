x
Foundation gifts $70M to UI—largest ever—for hospital

The money will go toward building a new patient care tower across from Kinnick Stadium.
Credit: AP
File: Iowa fans wave to children in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium. 

The donation is the largest in the university's 175-year history.

The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower. The hospital will bear Jacobson's name, pending approval from Iowa's Board of Regents. 

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities. 

