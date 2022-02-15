Foundation gifts $70M to UI—largest ever—for hospital

The money will go toward building a new patient care tower across from Kinnick Stadium.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium.

The donation is the largest in the university's 175-year history.

The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower. The hospital will bear Jacobson's name, pending approval from Iowa's Board of Regents.

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities.

NEW: The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation gives $70 million, the largest gift in the University of Iowa's history, to expand health care for Iowans. https://t.co/Th1LQbnZRn pic.twitter.com/0bDJcBpWv6 — University of Iowa (@uiowa) February 15, 2022