Four injured on river rapids ride at Adventureland Park

ALTOONA, Ala. — Four people were injured on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park Saturday evening according to the park and the Altoona Police Department.
All four were taken to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.
According to a Facebook post from the park, the ride was inspected on Friday and "found to be in sound working order." The post said the ride will remain closed for a thorough inspection.
