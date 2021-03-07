Four injured on river rapids ride at Adventureland Park

Three guests were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, one with minor injuries after a boat overturned on the Raging River ride Saturday evening.

ALTOONA, Ala. — Four people were injured on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park Saturday evening according to the park and the Altoona Police Department.

All four were taken to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the park, the ride was inspected on Friday and "found to be in sound working order." The post said the ride will remain closed for a thorough inspection.