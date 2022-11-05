4 people killed in fiery vehicle crash in Marshalltown

Officers said the circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a vehicle crash late Friday in Marshalltown.

The police department said just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park.

"Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole," police said in a release.

Marshalltown police said all four people inside the vehicle died at the scene.

First responders said they aren't releasing the victims' names pending family notifications and formal identification from the medical examiner's office.

The crash is under investigation, and Marshalltown police said the Iowa State Patrol is helping them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

In addition, tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234 or texting the word “marshall," followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).