Fourth Iowa coronavirus case confirmed in Pottawattamie County

The local health department will host a press conference on Monday evening.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A news conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday in Council Bluffs after the Pottawattamie County Health Department there confirmed its first local case of COVID-19.

This makes Iowa's fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus. The local CHI and Methodists health systems in the county, along with representatives from the health department, will be available at the press conference, according to the county health department

On Sunday evening, Gov. Kim Reynolds along with members of her administration, revealed that three Iowans in Johnson County had tested positive for the virus. All three cases came from the same cruise in Egypt, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All three are residents of Johnson County, and are not currently being treated in hospitals. Gov. Reynolds said they are being self-quarantined at home.

As of Monday afternoon, eight cases were pending at the state laboratory to come back with results of either positive or negative for the coronavirus.

A total of 40 Iowans have completed health monitoring under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the individuals are all over 40 years of age - one is in the 41-60-year-old range, while the other two are aged somewhere between 61-80. Two of them had underlying health conditions.