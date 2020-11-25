How to find free books for kids who are learning virtually

To find a Little Free Library in your neighborhood, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many kids are back to virtual learning, and most won't have access to books as they would in the classroom.

Neighborhoods in the metro hope to change that with Little Free Libraries.

“I’ll get people coming up and say, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” explained Amanda Arthur-Struss.

She has a Little Free Library in her yard.

Arthur-Struss said she was nervous kids wouldn't use it during the pandemic, but explained things are steady.

“The kids use it a lot.”

For more details on how to get a Little Free Library in your neighborhood, click here.