Free face mask stand helping Waukee residents

For those who haven't received a face mask yet, a local yard stand is able to help you out.

We've been telling the story of everyday Iowans on how they are being affected by the coronavirus.

A couple weeks ago we introduced you to a mother that was homeschooling her four kids and making masks for her community.

We told you she planned to put up a free mask stand in her front yard.

Now, she has it up.

Imagine you're walking down the sidewalk or street and see this a mask stand full of masks free for you to take.

At the corner of Bel-Air Drive and 3rd Street in Waukee, there's a need of masks for families.

"I realized there's probably a need here in my own community," Roxy Stinger said.

Stinger makes and displays all her handmade face masks for people to take for free.

"I had a man walk by this morning as I was putting the ones out for this morning and said thanks for doing it. And a lady stopped by and she said, 'here so you can get more fabric.' she gave me $5," Stinger said.

The free mask stand has only been up less than a week and it's already making an impact on her neighbors.

"She's really doing a great job and helping everybody out!" Stinger said.

"I think it's a good thing for the community and it helps everybody!"

Roxy said there's been close to 100 masks put in the stand, and this morning there were only 10 left.

"If I see it's about ran out I'll put the check back tomorrow, but before I do that I'll check put in a couple hours," Stinger said.

As people drive by to check it out or stop in to grab a few, "kind of the point of this is to help others. We all love to do it and my kids like to help out."

Now, Roxy said she's constantly making and restocking.