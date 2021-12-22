'Long live my brother': Friends and family remember 28-year-old Amazon warehouse tornado victim

DeAndre Morrow's loved ones gathered at New Life in Christ Church in O'Fallon, Illinois to pay their respects

ST. LOUIS — DeAndre Morrow's friends and family gathered at the New Life in Christ Church in O'Fallon Illinois on Wednesday.

"If I had known that we really didn't have that much time left together brother, I would have pressed the issue more for us to get together as a family," Morrow's best friend JaCarlos Turmon said.

He reflected on a common mistake we all make, thinking we have time.

Now, he grieves alongside the stepfather of his late best friend.

"He made me a father," said Jerrett January. "They talk about how many lives he changed. He truly changed my life."

He was a part of Morrow's life for 21 years, and cherished every moment of it.

"He would motivate everyone. Even when mom and dad were hurting. He's like 'you got to get up! We got things to do!'" January said.

Morrow was one of the six victims killed in the EF-3 tornado that hit the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse on Dec. 10.

His loved ones spoke about Morrow's passions for art, music, fashion and his lifestyle brand called Capitalize and Prosper.

They said he worked hard to save money for his dreams, one being a plan to propose to his girlfriend, Chelsea Thomas.

"There was not a doubt in my mind that I would not meet him at the alter," said Thomas. "That was all I wanted since the day that I met him, I just wanted to marry him, grow old with him, start a legacy, start a family everything."

Gone too soon at 28-years-old, the impact he made will last through everyone he loved.

"Your name and your legacy will forever live on. Forever long live my brother, DeAndre Shaun Morrow," Turmon said.

Bishop Geoffrey Dudley read a statement from the family during Wednesday's ceremony, saying they felt like his death could have been prevented.

Federal investigators are looking into the incident.