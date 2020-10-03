From your work commute to Sunday worship: COVID-19's effects on Iowans' daily lives

Several state and local agencies are adding extra hygienic precautions to stop the spread of germs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While there are still very few cases of COVID-19 here in Iowa, state and local organizations are taking extra measures to make sure everyone stays as healthy as possible.

Public Gyms

If you're heading to the gym, the Des Moines YMCA recommends to wipe down your equipment before and after using it.

While business is running as usual, they're putting up extra signs, like the one below, to make sure everyone's washing their hands.

Public Transit

If you ride public transit in Des Moines, DART buses will still get their daily mopping and disinfecting.

But now, they said they might have more frequent detailed cleans, which includes steam cleaning the seats.

Erin Hockman, marketing and communications manager for DART, told this to Local 5:

"Every day our maintenance staff sweeps the buses, mops the floor with a disinfectant and cleans and disinfects any spill areas. We also have a detail cleaning process, which you’ll see on Wednesday, where the seats are steam cleaned and all hard surfaces are sanitized. Now that there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Iowa, we are in the process of updating how often we this occurs."

Des Moines Public Schools

The Des Moines Public School district said they're putting up more hand washing signs and updating their pandemic response plan. They are in regular contact with Polk County Public Health Department and Iowa Department of Public Health, and they say they're continuing to follow all CDC guidelines.

Wells Fargo Employees

The largest employer in the Des Moines metro area, Wells Fargo, has restricted all international business travel.

They also banned any non-essential air travel in the U.S. Which you'd need to get executive approval to do.

Steve Carlson, Vice President for Wells Fargo corporate communications, also added:

"We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are communicating regularly with employees."

Des Moines Airport

The Des Moines airport said they have not been notified of anyone passing through the Des Moines terminal who has tested positive for the virus.

But in the meantime, they've put up extra hand washing signs.

Churches in Des Moines

At church, your Sunday worship may be a bit different.

Not all catholic churches may have congregants drink from the same chalice during communion.

A memo from the bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines sent to catholic churches in the area said that each church's leader should use discretion.

Iowa High School Sporting Events

As for state sporting events, the Iowa High School Athletic Association said that big events like the boy's state basketball tournament going on at Wells Fargo Arena right now aren't being affected attendance-wise.

They said that the Iowa Events Center is assuring them that they're taking extra precautions to disinfect every area.