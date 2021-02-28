x
Fugitive and former CIA agent Edward Snowden set to speak to students at Iowa State

Snowden, who also served as a consultant to the National Security Agency, leaked information to the press about global surveillance programs.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2013 file image made from video and released by WikiLeaks, former National Security Agency systems analyst Edward Snowden speaks in Moscow.

AMES, Iowa — Edward Snowden, who took the international spotlight when he revealed classified government information in 2013, will speak to students at Iowa State University on March 4 live on YouTube.  Snowden will be speaking from Moscow.

Snowden is set to present a talk called "Digital Surveillance: How Gen Z Gave Up Its Privacy to Corporations and the Government" on Thursday night.

Snowden, who is now the president of the board of directors of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, is the author of Permanent Record.

Snowden lives in exile in Russia. He still faces charges in the U.S for theft of government property as well as charges under the 1917 Espionage Act.

