Furniture maker lays off 40 Dubuque workers for 3 months

A letter sent to Dubuque city officials from Flexsteel Industries says the layoff is expected to last for three months.
DUBUQUE, Iowa — An Iowa-based furniture manufacturer has laid off 40 workers at its Dubuque corporate location. 

The Telegraph Herald reports that a letter recently sent to Dubuque city officials from Flexsteel Industries says the temporary layoff was effective March 23 and is expected to last three months. 

The affected positions are primarily are in sales, customer service or other corporate functions. 

The letter says the layoff is “in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic” and the outbreak's effect on Flexsteel's business. On March 24, the company announced it was shutting down its Dubuque manufacturing plant for two weeks. 

The company has about 150 production workers at that Dubuque plant. 

