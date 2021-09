NW 62nd Avenue is closed from Merle Hay Road to NW 54th Court.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston officials reported on Wednesday there was a gas leak near Lawson Elementary, making it unsafe for students, buses and parents to travel on NW 62nd Avenue.

Authorities said no one was harmed. Crews on scene repaired the leak after NW 62nd Avenue was briefly closed from Merle Hay Road to NW 54th Court.